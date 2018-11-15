Albert Lea trail looks to connect cities

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Blazing Star trail was giving $433,000 from the state to expand its trail. The funds were for two sections of the trail.

One section started from Hayward to Albert Lea lake, the second from the end of the trail to the bridge.

The bridge was never completed, putting the second construction on hold.

The state decided to allocate the remaining $200,000 to another trail, something Sue Blenka didn’t want to happen.

She and other local leaders teamed up contacted the Department of Natural Resources to try to get the money back for maintenance.

The goal of the trail is to eventually connect the trail to the Shooting Star Trail in Austin.

They were able to get the remaining balance back to the city for maintenance of the trail.

“The next step is to identify the areas that need attention,” said Blenka.

She tells KIMT that in the next bonding session they plan to seek funding to complete the bridge.