Albert Lea teen pleads not guilty to gunpoint robbery

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A teenager accused of a gunpoint robbery is pleading not guilty.

Nando Cristales-Paul Sanchez, 18 of Albert Lea, is charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery. Albert Lea police say he pulled a gun on someone on July 12 in the 800 block of Main Street and stole their backpack. The victim identified the robber as Sanchez.

Police say they found the backpack in a vehicle parked the wrong way in the 800 block of Minnesota Avenue and there was a black airsoft gun with it.

A trial is scheduled to begin on October 8.

Rebecca Marie Ortega, 19 of Albert Lea, is facing a charge of aiding and abetting 1st degree aggravated robbery. Police say she was driver of the car where the backpack and gun were found. She has not entered a plea.