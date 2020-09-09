Albert Lea teen pleads guilty to booze burglary

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A quick guilty plea is entered in a Freeborn County booze burglary.

Bryan Nickolaus Bell, 18 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 7 and charged with 2nd degree burglary and criminal damage to property. Albert Lea police say Bell was found inside someone else’s home with a duffel bag filled with bottles of alcohol. There was also a desk in the home with a bottle of prescription pills emptied onto it.

Investigators say Bell appeared to have entered through a window and a breath test showed he had a blood alcohol level of .138. Police say Bell was also sweating excessively and seemed to be under the influence of more than just alcohol.

Court document state the window sustained $300 in damage and the property stolen from the home amounted to $1,804.

Bell has now pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary. His sentencing is set for November 20.