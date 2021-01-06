Albert Lea students want to change stigma around mental health

ALBERT LEA - We have all been in isolation this past year more than we probably ever have before.

One group of students says this quiet time led them to consider taking care of their mental health.

Three students wanted to make mental health a normal topic to talk about and they wanted to start a conversation.

From that, came The Well-Being Club.

Abigail Chalmers, Taya Jeffrey, and Lucy Stay started the group back in October.

They want this to be a safe space for people to come and talk about their feelings, or even get advice.

They want people to feel like they can seek comfort in this group.

The group met in person a few times before the school transferred to full distance learning.

They, then, adjusted and switched to Zoom meetings.

"I wanted to make sure other people didn't have to feel the same way I did. When I was at my low points and in the thick of a mental disorder and feeling like I had nowhere to turn. If there's anything I can do, or this group can do, to help other people avoid something like that, then I need to be doing it," says Chalmers.

The group meets once a week and wants to continue to extend their outreach in the community.

The group has an Instagram and they are developing a blog and podcast to provide additional resources.