Albert Lea students transitioning to distance learning

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - IN ALBERT LEA - STUDENTS ARE CLEANING OUT THEIR LOCKERS.

BUT NOT FOR SUMMER BREAK.

WE'RE ROUGHLY TWO MONTHS OUT FROM THE END OF THE SCHOOL YEAR.

IT IS, THOUGH, LOOKING UNLIKELY STUDENTS WILL RETURN TO THE CLASSROOM BEFORE THE ACADEMIC YEAR ENDS.

AN ABRUPT INTERRUPTION IN THE SCHOOL YEAR. LOCKERS ARE CLEANED OUT, TEACHERS ARE SAYING FAREWELL AND TRANSITIONING TO ONLINE INSTRUCTION.

PRINCIPAL CHRIS DIBBLE IS CHOREOGRAPHING THE EXODUS.

<"they know to come in, they grab their instrument if they need it, head to their lockers to get their materials, then right out the side door. We have the doors propped open so no one has to touch a door knob.">

HE'S HEARD FROM STUDENTS AND TEACHERS REELING FROM THIS SUDDEN CHANGE. HE SEES THIS AS A TEACHING MOMENT.

<""in terms of educational creativity, this has been a very good project. We've had to come up with ideas that we never thought we'd ever have to think of."

MINNESOTA SCHOOLS ARE IMPLEMENTING A DISTANCE LEARNING PERIOD THAT BEGINS MONDAY.

AHEAD OF THAT - STUDENTS AND PARENTS ARE PICKING UP BOOKS - INSTRUMENTS - AND MATERIALS.

SOUTHWEST MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL CHRIS DIBBLE SAYS HE'S ALREADY HEARD FROM SOME STUDENTS ABOUT THE BIG CHANGE UP FROM A NORMAL ROUTINE.

"as I was doing traffic this morning, some students were coming in and I'm like, 'i miss you guys!" and they said, 'we miss you too!' you never get that throughout a normal year, you rarely miss the principal at school. they're missing the social piece and I think they're missing friends and their teachers. They're nervous that they won't get to see them again this year."