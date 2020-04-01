Albert Lea students begin distance learning

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - It may seem like an extended Spring Break as classes are not being held in person for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But across the country, school districts have had to become more creative to keep the education going outside of the classroom, including in Minnesota. This week is the first full week schools in the state, including Albert Lea, are implementing distance learning through online based courses through Schoology and See Saw. The district is one of over 60,000 schools using Schoology.

8th Grader Talan Tabor is finding a new balance outside of the classroom thanks to the concept, which can take a typical 7-hour day and divide it into sections.

"For this distance learning stuff, it's like an A and B Day. A Day, we do 1st through 3rd [periods], on B Day, we do 4th through 7th."

And, the time spent on assignments is cut down.

"You can just do it in an hour and a half or two, and it's all done."

There were the inevitable logon kinks in the Schoology program the district is using. And the difficulties weren't limited to Albert Lea, as schools across the state, and nation, faced the same.

"I've seen people on their Snapchat, they posted on their story if it's not working."

The district and Schoology are aware of the technical issues, however, at last check, everything is running smoothly. If there are page loading or technical errors, parents and students are asked to email techsupport@alschools.org, or call 507-379-5190.