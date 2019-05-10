Albert Lea siblings share a love for fishing

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A trio of siblings from a fishing team in Albert Lea are ecstatic about the Governor’s Fishing Opener being held in Albert Lea this week. It is an event they’ve been waiting for since they were young.

“It’s a very good club. They have tournaments they pay for all over Minnesota or even more if you want, but even local fishing tournaments. They’re great,” said Kenny Flatten in regards to the Albert Lea Anglers fishing team.

It is an outside of school club with approximately 60 members, including his siblings Elliott and Jasper. They all said their passion for being on the waters began at a young age from their father.

“My dad, definitely,” said Elliott Flatten. “He’s been taking us ever since we could walk to go fishing, hunting, and stuff.”

Like any siblings, they don’t always see eye to eye unless they are on the lakes.

“Yeah, I don’t get along with them most of the time but when it comes to fishing we do,” said Jasper Flatten.

With the fishing opener being held in town this weekend, their weekend plans are already booked.

“I’ll be out all of the time, probably sunup to sundown,” added Kenny.

While these young fishermen are eager to get out on the water this weekend, they’re not alone.

“400 boats are coming which is a big pile. It brings a lot of business to town,” said Elliott.

All 400 boats hope to make a few big catches this weekend.

“It depends on what you want to fish but it’s probably one of the best bass lakes around,” said Kenny.

What the Flattens enjoy most about this outdoor sport is the challenge it presents compared to typical ball and bat sports.

“It’s a lot of fun but it takes a lot of skill to come out here,” said Jasper. “In other sports, you can dance, play football and basketball, but when you come out here to all of the different lakes, it’s always different.”