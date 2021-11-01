Albert Lea shooter sentenced for reckless gunfire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A sentence is handed down for gunfire that struck an Albert Lea home.

Shell Paw Bor, 31 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to reckless use of dangerous weapons and was on Monday given two days in jail, with credit for two days already served, and one year of supervised probation.

Authorities say Bor was firing a small caliber rifle for “target practice” inside a home in the 2300 block of Clayton Avenue on March 10, 2020. Two of the shots struck an adjacent residence with multiple people inside. No one was injured.

Investigators called it an isolated incident and says there did not appear to be any intent to harm others.