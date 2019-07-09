Albert Lea shelter reopens after parvo case confirmed

ALBERT LEA, MINN- The Humane Society of Freeborn County has reopened its doors after a couple of dogs tested positive for the canine parvovirus.

Christa DeBoer says it all started with two dogs that were surrendered to the shelter.

“We were not able to vaccinate the dogs upon intake,” DeBoer said. “ They were a little aggressive so we tried to let them decompress.”

DeBoer further explained the next day the dogs seemed ill and were taken to a veterinarian where they tested positive for parvo.

“The parvo hit them fast,” DeBoer said.”

Despite emergency care, the dogs did not survive.

Parvo is a highly contagious virus that often puts unvaccinated dogs at risk.

It is spread through feces. Symptoms can include loss of appetite, abdominal pain, bloating and fever.

and it can be deadly.

This is not the case with every dog. Michelle Nelson adopted Bo nearly five years ago from a local shelter.

“He's a parvo survivor,” Nelson said.

When Bo was just a week old he and his siblings were diagnosed with parvo.

"There were seven pups in the litter and two of them did not survive,” Nelson said.

This did not stop his owner Michelle Nelson from falling in love.

Now four years later he has a purpose Bo greets customers at the Pet Authority in Albert Lea.

"He is doing very very today and we are thankful for all the work that the local humane society put into the litter to help them be healthy," Nelson said.

Bo and his sibling have served as a lesson and prepared the shelter for this time around.

This is the second time that the shelter has had a case of parvo in the last five years.

DeBoer says normally the shelter intake protocol meant vaccinating dogs after a one week period.

Now they make sure all dogs get their needed parvo shot immediately.

"We are way better prepared,” DeBoer said. “We kind of knew what we were dealing with. we shut down the shelter as you know and sanitized the cages."

DeBoer says the only way to protect your dog is through vaccination.

Bo is a reminder that parvo survivors can go on to live healthy and normal lives.