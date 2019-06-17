Albert Lea sex predator to remain confined

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Albert Lea man committed as a sexual predator loses his appeal after accusing his lawyer of being under the influence of drugs.

Jeremy David Johnson, 38, was ruled a sexually dangerous person and a sexual psychopathic personality in 2012 and committed to the state treatment center in Moose Lake. Johnson had past convictions in Freeborn and Steele counties for criminal sexual conduct.

The lawyer who represented Johnson in the commitment proceedings was arrested in February 2018 for serious drug crimes and Johnson requested a new trial, claiming ineffective counsel. Johnson asked for a lawyer to represent him but that request was denied, as was his motion for a new trial.

Johnson appealed those rulings but they have now been upheld by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The Court says there is no right to a court-appointed lawyer in a civil commitment matter and that Johnson failed to provide any evidence that his lawyer in 2012 had been using drugs or that his performance in court fell below “an objective standard of reasonableness.”