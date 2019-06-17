Clear

Albert Lea sex predator to remain confined

Jeremy David Johnson Jeremy David Johnson

Asked for a new trial after his lawyer was arrested for drugs.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 8:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Albert Lea man committed as a sexual predator loses his appeal after accusing his lawyer of being under the influence of drugs.

Jeremy David Johnson, 38, was ruled a sexually dangerous person and a sexual psychopathic personality in 2012 and committed to the state treatment center in Moose Lake. Johnson had past convictions in Freeborn and Steele counties for criminal sexual conduct.

The lawyer who represented Johnson in the commitment proceedings was arrested in February 2018 for serious drug crimes and Johnson requested a new trial, claiming ineffective counsel. Johnson asked for a lawyer to represent him but that request was denied, as was his motion for a new trial.

Johnson appealed those rulings but they have now been upheld by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The Court says there is no right to a court-appointed lawyer in a civil commitment matter and that Johnson failed to provide any evidence that his lawyer in 2012 had been using drugs or that his performance in court fell below “an objective standard of reasonableness.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Training for the real thing

Image

Dog fight in Mason City

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Up Close Look at City Water

Image

Lifeguard Shortage

Image

Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery

Image

Food bank's garden hopes to help feed local families

Image

Trapp Trotter sentenced to 25 years in prison

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Nine year anniversary of the largest tornado outbreak in Minnesota history

Image

Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder

Community Events