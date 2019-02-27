Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea sees record number of water main breaks

57 were reported in 2018

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 9:04 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Aging pipes and freezing temperatures caused 57 water main breaks last year.
Between 2014 and 2017 the number of gushing water from city street were between 29 and 46.

Here’s the breakdown in the last few year:

2017: 38
2016: 38
2015: 29
2014: 46
It's still a problem many residents are facing this year. City workers say freezing temperatures, soil and aging pipes are the unfortunate combination plaguing the city.
It's an issue John Klosterman knows too well. He lives right outside of Albert Lea and says he knows the feeling.

“Every winter one or two lines would freeze up and you just can't live without it,” he said.

City officials tell us they are planning to replace pipes that are in poor condition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -22°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Albert Lea Record Set for Water Main Breaks

Image

Roof Concerns at Gage Elementary

Image

Program Helps Kids Learn to Read

Image

Pushing Back the Snow

Image

Getting snow off your roof

Image

Getting snow off your rook

Image

Tracking Little Snow, More Snow, Then Some Cold Sunshine

Image

Psychiatry specialist breaks down causes of SAD

Image

Clear Lake house fire

Image

School lets out early due to concerns of possible roof collapse

Community Events