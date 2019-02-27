Albert Lea sees record number of water main breaks

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Aging pipes and freezing temperatures caused 57 water main breaks last year.

Between 2014 and 2017 the number of gushing water from city street were between 29 and 46.

Here’s the breakdown in the last few year:

2017: 38

2016: 38

2015: 29

2014: 46

It's still a problem many residents are facing this year. City workers say freezing temperatures, soil and aging pipes are the unfortunate combination plaguing the city.

It's an issue John Klosterman knows too well. He lives right outside of Albert Lea and says he knows the feeling.

“Every winter one or two lines would freeze up and you just can't live without it,” he said.

City officials tell us they are planning to replace pipes that are in poor condition.