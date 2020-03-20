Clear
BREAKING NEWS Albert Lea school employee tests positive for Coronavirus Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea school employee tests positive for Coronavirus

"The individual likely contracted it while traveling over spring break."

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 5:58 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 6:04 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An Albert Lea school employee has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The district put out the following statement Friday:

"An employee of Albert Lea Area Schools has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The individual likely contracted it while traveling over spring break. Upon the onset of flu-like symptoms, the individual was advised by a medical provider not to return to work. The individual has not set foot in the school where they work since before spring break began on March 7. The district is doing a deep clean of the individual's work area. The Minnesota Department of Health has been notified and is aware of the situation," the school said. 

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lighting up downtown Rochester with love

Image

New COVID-19 testing site in Rochester

Image

How Temperature and Humidity Impacts Spread of Coronavirus

Image

Census 2020 Impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Four killed in Austin crash, including two kids

Image

26 new Coronavirus cases in Minnesota

Image

Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses

Image

Chatfield students lend a helping hand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

Community Events