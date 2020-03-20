Albert Lea school employee tests positive for Coronavirus

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An Albert Lea school employee has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The district put out the following statement Friday:

"An employee of Albert Lea Area Schools has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The individual likely contracted it while traveling over spring break. Upon the onset of flu-like symptoms, the individual was advised by a medical provider not to return to work. The individual has not set foot in the school where they work since before spring break began on March 7. The district is doing a deep clean of the individual's work area. The Minnesota Department of Health has been notified and is aware of the situation," the school said.

