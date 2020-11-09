Albert Lea school district shifting all students to distance learning

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – All classes at Albert Lea Area Schools are shifting to distance learning until at least December 7.

The school district made that announcement Monday after consulting with its own COVID-19 team and Freeborn County Public Health. Online distance learning will begin for 6 through 12 students on November 19 and for VPK through 5 students on November 23. There will be no school for anyone on November 18 and no elementary classes on November 19 and 20 to allow for staff planning.

In addition, the Albert Lea school district says:

- Distance Learning Academy students will continue with education as normal

- All activities after November 17 are canceled until further notice

- All community education classes after November 17 are canceled until further notice

- All community sports activities within school buildings are canceled after November 17 until further notice

Albert Lea Area Schools says a decision on what will happen with classes after December 7 will be made by December 3.