Albert Lea says state water quality plan could cost it $40 million

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea is challenging a plan of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) that could cost the city tens of millions of dollars.

Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. says the City Council has authorized the city to seek a contested case hearing over the MPCA’s draft Shell Rock River Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) and Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy (WRAPS) reports. Rasmussen says the draft TMDL as currently written would limit Albert Lea’s future economic growth and force the city to spend up to $40 million on improvements to its wastewater treatment plan to remove phosphorous from the Shell Rock River.

“The City takes its environmental obligations very seriously and has a long-standing commitment to improving water quality in the Shell Rock River. We are also serious about our obligation to spend our limited public resources wisely,” says Mayor Rasmussen. “The purpose of a contested case hearing is to provide the MPCA with additional information that will improve the final TMDL and ensure that any future investments made by the City are necessary and will result in meaningful improvements to the river.”

The City of Albert Lea and the Shell Rock River Watershed District say they have identified major deficiencies and uncertainty with the draft TMDL study.