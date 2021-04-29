Albert Lea restaurant owner wanted for COVID violations arrested in North Iowa

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A fugitive southern Minnesota restaurant owner has been arrested in North Iowa.

Melissa “Lisa” Hanson, owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to appear for a court hearing. She’s facing criminal charges in Freeborn County and a civil lawsuit from the State of Minnesota for allegedly opening up her business in violation of Governor Walz’ coronavirus restrictions.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says it has been working with the Albert Lea Police Department to monitor an Airbnb location in Clear Lake, Iowa. The Sheriff’s Office says Hanson was arrested Thursday by Clear Lake police after being seen leaving the Airbnb.

Hanson was then taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.