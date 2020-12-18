Albert Lea restaurant issued cease-and-desist order over COVID restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A cease-and-desist order has been issued against an Albert Lea restaurant accused of violating state pandemic restrictions.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it inspected The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro on Wednesday and found it was open for on-site consumption of food and beverages, in violation of Governor Walz’ executive order banning such activity. MDH claims the restaurant operator indicated they would continue to allow on-site eating and drinking.

A cease-and-desist order against The Interchange was issued Friday. Such orders are handed down by a government agency or court to direct a person or entity to stop doing something immediately. They effectively establish an injunction prohibitng the named activity as suspicious or illegal.

“COVID-19 protocols are designed to slow the spread of this virus and reduce the impacts of this pandemic,” says MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff. “Our preference is always to work with business to bring them into compliance, and we consider regulatory actions as a last resort. The vast majority of businesses are doing their best to help slow down the spread of COVID-19, and we owe it to them to have a consistent and fair enforcement approach.”