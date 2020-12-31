Restaurants in Albert Lea and Lakeville face 5-year liquor license revocation

KIMT NEWS 3 -- Restaurants in Albert Lea (The Interchange) and Lakeville (Alibi Drinkery) now face a five-year liquor license revocation for ongoing violations of pandemic restrictions, according to The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (DPS-AGED).

Both establishments continue to sell or advertise the sale of alcohol for indoor, on-premises consumption in violation of the executive orders, and neither have come into compliance after numerous requests, notifications and court actions, according to a release from DPS-AGED.

DPS-AGED officials say they previously advised these establishments that it intended to suspend their liquor licenses for 60 days, pending a hearing before an administrative law judge. The establishments were advised at that time that they would be notified of the intent to revoke their license for five years if there were further violations.

The state notified The Interchange on Dec. 19 of its intention to suspend the establishment’s liquor license for continued violations of the executive order from Governor Walz that temporarily bans indoor dining. On Dec. 21, 26, 28 and 29, the MN DPS says The Interchange posted on its Facebook page that it was open for dine-in service. State officals say then on Dec. 30 and 31, The Interchange posted about a “New Year’s Eve Celebration,” advertising liquor sales and recommending reservations. In addition, DPS-AGED received information on Dec. 29 from the Albert Lea Police Department that The Interchange remained open, with the exception of Christmas Day. On Dec. 30, DPS-AGED agents observed the establishment open for on-premises consumption of food and beverages, again.

The state notified Alibi Drinkery on Dec. 16 of its intention to suspend Alibi’s liquor license for continued violations of the indoor dining executive order. According to state officials, an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office observed and took photos of numerous patrons eating and drinking what appeared to be alcoholic beverages on New Year's Eve.

In addition to Alibi and The Interchange, DPS-AGED has notified six other establishments that they face a 60-day suspension of their liquor licenses. Hearings before an administrative law judge have been scheduled.