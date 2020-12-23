Albert Lea restaurant continues to defy Governor's order: 'This is about our constitutional rights'

A number of bars and restaurants across the state of Minnesota are defying the Governor's orders by allowing patrons to dine and drink inside. Now they find themselves in the crosshairs of state officials and fighting for their liquor license.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The interchange Wine and Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea defied Governor Tim Walz's order to close indoor dining. As a result, over the weekend restaurant owner Lisa Hanson received a notice from The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division informing her she faces having her liquor license suspended for sixty-day liquor.

"We are still open for business,” said Hanson. “We are continuing to operate as normal."

Last week, Hanson opened the dining room of her restaurant to the public.

"The support has been great," said Hanson. " People from all over have reached out to us to thank us for what we are doing."

Initially, Hanson decided to defy the governor's order simply because she needed to make ends meet. Now she says she is fighting for more than her own business.

"This is about so much more than the interchange," said Hanson. "This is about our constitutional rights."

Although she may be fighting for something larger, her Albert Lea business is very much in jeopardy.

"We kind of understand what the risk would be going into this, which would be fines, possible lawsuits of losing our license, and even jail time," said Hanson.

Hanson says patrons can help her and others by writing lawmakers about the matter. She believes the state wants to make an example of her but maintains she is in the right.

"The governor is writing laws which he is not allowed to do according to the constitution," said Hanson. "So he is acting illegally. The attorney general is acting illegally alongside him by prosecuting an illegal edict.

KIMT News 3 reached out to the state for an interview and they sent us this comment:



The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (DPS-AGED) strongly encourages bars and restaurants to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order. Those that reopen for indoor service in defiance of the order are putting lives at risk. People may be exposed to the virus at one of these establishments, causing them to get sick and further spread the virus in our communities.

We recognize the financial hardship restaurants and bars are experiencing during this difficult time, but health and safety must be our first priority. While enforcement is a last resort, establishments run the risk of a misdemeanor citation, 60-day license suspension, or loss of their liquor license if they violate the Governor’s order.