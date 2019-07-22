Clear

Albert Lea residents clean up storm damage

The 70 miles per hour winds took a toll on nearly every house on Roberts Street.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Karen Roberts has lived in Albert Lea for about 40 years. She says Saturday's storm is probably one of the worst storms she has seen.

“When we heard the sirens go off we ran into the basement.

sot: "There was a very large limb that hit the roof,” Roberts said. “ We felt it hit the house and the wind was so strong that it rolled across the top of the roof."

This was the scene across the city.
Tony Olsen spent the morning cutting down fallen trees.
He got a call for help from his mom this weekend and came running.

"We had a lot of ash and maple trees down," Olsen said.

Now residents here in Albert Lea are likely facing at least a week of clean-up duty.

