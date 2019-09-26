Albert Lea resident talks about start of high speed chase

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An employee at Market Place Foods talks to KIMT about the brush she had with Ryan Amabile, before he began his flight from the law.

Jennifer Spain says a customer informed her of a red Jeep that was parked crooked in a handicap spot. She then went outside and knocked on the window of the vehicle, where she saw Amabile passed out. Spain asked him to move the vehicle and he replied, then passed out again.

She was concerned that Amabile was having a medical issue, so she called police. Spain mentioned that when police tried to question Amabile, he sped off over the curb.

A security camera at the nearby Bomgaars captured the start of the chase. The red jeep speeds through the parking lot past the front of the store, narrowly missing a white car that was turning. Three police cars then follow closely behind.

Amabile was later arrested near Northwood, Iowa after trying to carjack a woman on a county road. A deputy with Freeborn County Sheriff's Department fired three rounds through his windshield at Amabile. He was not struck by the rounds and was quickly taken down by law enforcement.

Amabile is being held at the Worth County Jail.