Clear

Albert Lea resident talks about start of high speed chase

Jennifer Spain talked to the suspect just before he led police on a 2-state pursuit.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 9:21 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An employee at Market Place Foods talks to KIMT about the brush she had with Ryan Amabile, before he began his flight from the law.  

Jennifer Spain says a customer informed her of a red Jeep that was parked crooked in a handicap spot.  She then went outside and knocked on the window of the vehicle, where she saw Amabile passed out.  Spain asked him to move the vehicle and he replied, then passed out again.

She was concerned that Amabile was having a medical issue, so she called police.  Spain mentioned that when police tried to question Amabile, he sped off over the curb.

A security camera at the nearby Bomgaars captured the start of the chase.  The red jeep speeds through the parking lot past the front of the store, narrowly missing a white car that was turning.  Three police cars then follow closely behind.

Amabile was later arrested near Northwood, Iowa after trying to carjack a woman on a county road.  A deputy with Freeborn County Sheriff's Department fired three rounds through his windshield at Amabile.  He was not struck by the rounds and was quickly taken down by law enforcement.

Amabile is being held at the Worth County Jail.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Changes are coming with rain in the morning on Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Lake City Tornado Damage

Image

Mayo Clinic - Google partnership

Image

Dealing with Farm Stress

Image

Youth Mental Health First Aid

Image

High-Speed Chase Spans 2 States

Image

Facial Transplant Recipient Talks Mental Health

Image

Two Discovery Square

Image

Transit Circulator

Image

Stomping Out Childhood Cancer

Community Events