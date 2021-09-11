Albert Lea remembers 9/11 with memorial parade

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Communities across southeastern Minnesota are remembering 9/11, including Albert Lea. First responders drove through the downtown area on Saturday to pay tribute to the lives lost during the attacks.

Kurt Wallace is an Albert Lea firefighter. He was only 25-years-old when the attacks occurred. He attended the parade on Saturday to remember the victims.

"I dont think anyone doesn't remember where they were that day. It was just tragic and everyone's got a story of where they were. It's fun to hear everyone's story and what they were doing."

After seeing FDNY's heroic work on 9/11, Wallace wanted to become a firefighter.

"I was always interested but after that it just sealed the deal."

Albert Lea Fire Rescue Captain Dennis Glassel participated in the parade. He still remembers where he was during NYC's dark day.

"I was working that day. We had done our normal truck checks and daily stuff. Somebody had said hey come up stairs, something happened in New York. Were standing there watching the TV and boom, second plane hits."

The parade didn't draw a big crowd but members of Albert Lea American Legion Riders were among the spectators giving their respects.

"We want to pay tribute to the guys and gals that stand up for us and do everything they can to make sure were safe day to day," says its director Duane Thomas. "We just want to show that we support everything they do."

Joining Albert Lea Fire Rescue in the parade were Albert Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.