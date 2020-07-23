Albert Lea reduces activity registration fees

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - For many families, money was already tight prior to the coronavirus pandemic and possibly more so now than ever. Albert Lea Area Schools is aiming to lighten the load for families by implementing a new structure for those families with children involved in extra-curricular activities.

“In the grand scheme of things it’s a small fraction of the cost that it takes to put these activities on and if we tried to cover all activities with our registration fees, it wouldn’t be reasonable,” Paul Durbahn said.

The school district is aiming to make activities more affordable. Durbahn, Activities Director at Albert Lea, says the idea of making this was dreamed of well before COVID-19 became an issue.

“As a school district, we’ve been looking at how we can reduce fees in general. Our superintendent had a great idea of moving forward a zero-fee activity system.”

Durbahn says this new structure is a step in the right direction. A high school athletics fee is $150, middle school athletic fee is $75, and the high school fine arts fee is $50.

What about those families that can’t afford those amounts?

“This is the great part about it. No questions asked they can pay what they can afford,” Durbahn said. “If they can’t afford anything at all, we have a zero-fee option .”

The district realizes this is just one of the many ways to begin breaking down barriers to allow more students to be involved.

“It’s really not realistic for us to be asking for more kids to participate, more multisport athletes, trying to get more kids involved and we’re all aware activities are good for our kids and they tie really well into their education, but if we put a barrier in front of them it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”