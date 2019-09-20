Clear

Albert Lea putting together a five-year economic development plan

Effort looking for 'fresh ideas and revived energy...'

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Local groups are coming together to create a five-year economic development strategic plan for Albert Lea.

The Albert Lea Economic Development Agency (ALEDA) says it is teaming up with city and county government, the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Ady Advantage, a specialized economic development and site selection consulting firm.

“We have a rare opportunity with our new community leaders to collaborate on a strategic plan with Ady Advantage,” says ALEDA Board president Sarah Nelson. “The fresh ideas and revived energy will be channeled into created a plan that provides guardrails and guidelines for projects – it will provide focus.”

A series of stakeholder engagement activities, including roundtable discussions, are being planned for October 8.

Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. says he is looking forward to “the collaboration of everyone in the community and the opportunity to invite residents to give their input and feedback on the plan. The plan will give us expectations and benchmarks to evaluate the progress our community makes towards securing our future and will lay out the goals of our community and how those goals will be achieved.”

Interested business owners and leaders can contact Noelle Hagen at 507-373-3930 or noellehagen@growalbertlea.com to participate in the October 8th events.

