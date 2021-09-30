Clear

Albert Lea police officer who served schools retires after 25 years: 'Very proud to be a part of this department'

Officer Ted Herman retired on Thursday. He leaves his career in law enforcement to work full-time as Freeborn County District 5 Commissioner.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 7:16 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 8:09 PM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- It's the end of an era for Albert Lea police officer Ted Herman. Herman turned in his gear and said goodbye to his 25-year career in law enforcement on Thursday.

"I remember the day I was offered the job at Albert Lea," says Herman. "I recall it quite finely. I was on Cloud 9. I was so happy to be working for the city where I grew up. Very proud to be a part of this department."

Herman patrolled the city from 1996 until his retirement Thursday morning. He is leaving law enforcement to work full-time as Freeborn County District 5 Commissioner.

"I was elected in January as the county commissioner for Freeborn County. That is a huge job.  If you're going to do it right, you need to be involved full time."

For the majority of his career, he served as the school resource officer for Albert Lea High School, holding the position for 22 years.

"Ted has been the one where it's been a promotion and an assignment to be in the school. We may rotate people out of there on a more frequent basis but based on his performance, he's lasted for over two decades," explains Albert Lea's director of public safety JD Carlson.

Carlson and the department's deputy chief Darren Hanson have worked with Herman since he started. Throughout Herman's career, the three have become close.

"I think our department is based on friendships. It's a family atmosphere. We rely on and trust each other," says Herman.

Carlson looks at Herman as a man who is always happy.

"The thing about Ted is, I don't think the guy has ever had a bad day. He always has this upbeat joking-around personality. He knows when it's time to get serious. He makes the not-so-fun parts about the job, a good time doing it."

Along with working for Freeborn County full time, Herman will spend his retirement hanging out with his grandchildren. Albert Lea Police Department is in the process of finding his replacement.

