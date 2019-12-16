Albert Lea police: 7 businesses fail alcohol-compliance check

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea police said seven locations failed recent alcohol-compliance checks.

The businesses that failed the alcohol compliance checks are listed below:

A1 Liquor

112 on Broadway

Cheers Liquor

Eddie’s

Elbow Room

Liquor Depot

Wedgewood Cove.

Police said 26 other locations passed the compliance check while all 26 licensed tobacco retailers passed.