Albert Lea police: 7 businesses fail alcohol-compliance check

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea police said seven locations failed recent alcohol-compliance checks.
The businesses that failed the alcohol compliance checks are listed below:
- A1 Liquor
- 112 on Broadway
- Cheers Liquor
- Eddie’s
- Elbow Room
- Liquor Depot
- Wedgewood Cove.
Police said 26 other locations passed the compliance check while all 26 licensed tobacco retailers passed.
