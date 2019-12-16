Clear
Albert Lea police: 7 businesses fail alcohol-compliance check

Albert Lea police said seven locations failed recent alcohol-compliance checks.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 3:04 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea police said seven locations failed recent alcohol-compliance checks.

The businesses that failed the alcohol compliance checks are listed below:

  • A1 Liquor
  • 112 on Broadway
  • Cheers Liquor
  • Eddie’s
  • Elbow Room
  • Liquor Depot
  • Wedgewood Cove.

Police said 26 other locations passed the compliance check while all 26 licensed tobacco retailers passed.

