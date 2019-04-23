Albert Lea needs a new city manager

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – City Manager Chad Adams says he is resigning to take over as CEO of the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as City Manager for the community of Albert Lea,” says Adams. “I’ve appreciated the opportunity to advance the city and achieve the goals that the City Council set throughout the past eight years.”

Adams says some of the highlights of his time helping lead Albert Lea include revitalizing the downtown, growing the tax base, and eight years of budgets without an operating levy increase. His last day as City Manager will be June 4.