Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea needs a new city manager

Chad Adams, photo courtesy of the City of Albert Lea. Chad Adams, photo courtesy of the City of Albert Lea.

Chad Adams to step down in early June.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 11:57 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – City Manager Chad Adams says he is resigning to take over as CEO of the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as City Manager for the community of Albert Lea,” says Adams. “I’ve appreciated the opportunity to advance the city and achieve the goals that the City Council set throughout the past eight years.”

Adams says some of the highlights of his time helping lead Albert Lea include revitalizing the downtown, growing the tax base, and eight years of budgets without an operating levy increase. His last day as City Manager will be June 4.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Sun, Sun, and More Sun!

Image

Austin hires new coach

Image

Lake Mills girls track Invite

Image

Increasing liquor on-sale license fees in Rochester

Image

Lawsuit against the state of Iowa

Image

City of Rochester looking to repair the sidewalks

Image

Cocktails & Coffee with CBD

Image

Apprenticeship Signing Day

Image

"Unplanned" movie shines light on abortion debate

Image

Storm Team 3 Forecast

Community Events