Albert Lea motorcyclist hit by car in western Minnestoa

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries after a collision in western Minnesota Friday.

The State Patrol says Stiehl Dale Marvin, 68 of Albert Lea, was riding east on Highway 34 in Otter Tail County when he tried to turn north onto County Road 9 and was hit by the westbound car driven by Debra Jane Leverson, 65 of Pelican Rapids. The crash happened around 4:21 pm.

Marvin was taken to Sanford Medical for treatment of his life threatening injuries. Leverson was not harmed.

The Otter Tail County Police Department, Pelican Rapids Police Department, and Pelican Rapids Ambulance all assisted at the scene.