Albert Lea motorcycle rider hurt in Mower County crash

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is injured in a Saturday crash in Mower County.

It happened around 6:17 pm on Highway 218. The Minnesota State Patrol says Brooks Daniel Fisher, 60 of Albert Lea, was riding south when he lost control near 10th Drive SE and laid his motorcycle down on the road.

Fisher was taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Fisher was not wearing a helmet.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Austin Fire Department assisted with this incident.