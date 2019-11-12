Clear

Albert Lea ministries needs public's help

For the last four years, Jane Miller has been making doo rags and bandannas for cancer patients and the homeless.

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Ministries of Project Happiness needs donations. For the last four years, Jane Miller has been making doo rags and bandannas for cancer patients and the homeless. The idea all started in Pueblo Colorado when she was overseeing homeless ministries.

"We had motels giving us a lot of sheets,” Miller said.

She says her homeless clients didn't have use for the sheets, but she didn't want the donations to go to waste. That's when a friend who'd lost his battle with cancer became her inspiration.

"When he died he was a biker and I got one of his doo rags for a pattern,” Miller said,

Miller has her health problem but says she works through them so she can put a smile on people's faces. She says the response she gets back is priceless.

“One woman told me that it helped her want to live again,” Miller said.

Miller has created 41,000 doo rags and bandannas to date.
She makes a total of 50 doo rags and bandannas a day but says she needs help.

“We need volunteers, thread, fabric, and donations to make the deliveries,” Miller said.
Miller has supplied the headgear to folks across the U.S.

If you would like to make a donation you can contact Pastor Richard at 719 289-4805 or chiliric@yahoo.com

