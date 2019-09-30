Albert Lea men plead not guilty in North Iowa theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two Albert Lea men arrested after authorities say they returned to the scene of the crime are pleading not guilty.

Marco Antonio Posada, 42, and Roberto Del Angel, 49, are each charged with 2nd degree theft and possession of methamphetamine.

They’re accused of stealing items from a home in the 500 block of 500th Street in Worth County, then returning to the property on September 8 to take more items they had hidden during the initial theft. Authorities say a small baggie of meth was also found in Posada and Del Angel’s vehicle.

Posada is scheduled to stand trial starting December 11. Del Angel’s trial is set to begin on October 30.