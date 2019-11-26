Albert Lea men plead guilty to Worth County crimes

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Guilty pleas have been entered by two Albert Lea men accused of theft in Worth County.

Marco Antonio Posada, 42, and Roberto Del Angel, 39, were accused of stealing items from a home in the 500 block of 500th Street in Worth County, then returning to the property later to steal more stuff.

Posada pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of methamphetamine. He was given 24 days in the Worth County Jail and ordered to pay a $315 fine.

Del Angel has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for February 3, 2020.