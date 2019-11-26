Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea men plead guilty to Worth County crimes

Marco Posada and Roberto Del Angel
Marco Posada and Roberto Del Angel

One sentenced and one awaiting sentencing.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Guilty pleas have been entered by two Albert Lea men accused of theft in Worth County.

Marco Antonio Posada, 42, and Roberto Del Angel, 39, were accused of stealing items from a home in the 500 block of 500th Street in Worth County, then returning to the property later to steal more stuff.

Posada pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of methamphetamine. He was given 24 days in the Worth County Jail and ordered to pay a $315 fine.

Del Angel has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for February 3, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MNDOT snow plow prep

Image

Tuesday afternoon storm update

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Looking at today's threat for winter weather

Image

City of Byron one step closer to playground

Image

New donation requirements

Image

MN-DOT preparing for snow just before Thankgiving holiday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Where and when will the snow fall?

Image

Packers start hot on the road

Image

Grand Meadow holds off AC/GE

Community Events