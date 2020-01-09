Albert Lea veteran turns 102 and has plenty of stories to tell

ALBERT LEA, Minn- An Albert Lea man celebrates a huge milestone Thursday. Carlyle Lagesom blew out 102 candles Thursday morning.

His friends at the Albert Lea Golden K Kiwanas got him a fake cake with trick candles. Lagesom

says he loves a good prank and he's surprised that his friends remember his special day. He says when he says the candles he knew he was in trouble. Lagesom friends say he has a great sense of humor and is a loyal buddy.

Norman Fredin has lived next door to Lagesom for 20 years

"We go to the same church together,” Lagesom said. “Carlyle has been a good friend. always willing to listen to what you have to say"

He adds that Lagesom has lived an epic life.

“The story I know its that he told me that he flew 40 missions and some of them were under military fire,” Fredin said.

Lagesom was born and raised in Albert Lea, he spent 30 years in the military, had two wives, four kids and too many grandkids to count. He attributes his longevity to happiness.

"Well that's a secret,” Lagesom said. “You know I guess it been a happy life."

His goal is to live to be 105 years old.