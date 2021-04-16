Albert Lea man to stand trial over gun threats

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening others with a gun is going to stand trial.

Jose Antonio Soto Jr., 36 of Albert Lea, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, and intentionally pointing a gun at someone.

Albert Lea police officers were called to a parking lot on November 3, 2020, about a man pulling a gun on several individuals. Police say they talked with three witnesses who all described Soto driving up to them and either pointing a handgun at them or waving it around.

According to witness statements, Soto believed they might have been saying something about him when the witnesses were actually talking to someone else.

His trial is scheduled to start on November 16 in Freeborn County District Court.