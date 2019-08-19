Clear

Albert Lea man to stand trial for Worth County pursuit

Jesse Delossantos Jesse Delossantos

Authorities say he escaped on foot after crashing car.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 3:27 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is set for a North Iowa summer fugitive.

Jesse Delossantos, 48 of Albert Lea, entered not guilty pleas Monday to eluding, possession of methamphetamine, and 4th degree criminal mischief. He’s accused of leading Worth County law enforcement on a high-speed chase on June 20, hitting 91 in a 55 mile-per-hour zone, before running off the road and crashing into a garage in the 4900 block of Wheelerwood Road.

Authorities say Delossantos escaped on foot after the crash and was arrested a few weeks later in Freeborn County.

A trial is set to begin on October 30.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Monday: Looking at home equity loans

Image

Fire investigation in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days bring thousands to town

Image

Annual tractor ride brings farmers together

Image

Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

Image

Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

Image

Clear Lake Fire Department trains with new drone

Image

Make A Wish Ride in North Iowa

Image

Limb Lab's golf tournament fundraiser

Community Events