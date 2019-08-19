Albert Lea man to stand trial for Worth County pursuit

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is set for a North Iowa summer fugitive.
Jesse Delossantos, 48 of Albert Lea, entered not guilty pleas Monday to eluding, possession of methamphetamine, and 4th degree criminal mischief. He’s accused of leading Worth County law enforcement on a high-speed chase on June 20, hitting 91 in a 55 mile-per-hour zone, before running off the road and crashing into a garage in the 4900 block of Wheelerwood Road.
Authorities say Delossantos escaped on foot after the crash and was arrested a few weeks later in Freeborn County.
A trial is set to begin on October 30.
