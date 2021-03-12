Albert Lea man takes plea deal in kidnapping case

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A man accused of kidnapping has pleaded guilty to a lesser crime.

Rodolfo Valdez, 23 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020 and charged with kidnapping, simple robbery, and second-degree assault.

The Albert Lea Police Department says a man reported in May 2020 that he had been abducted a month earlier. The man told officers he got a social media message from a woman inviting him for a sexual encounter. The victim says the woman picked him up but when he entered her vehicle, he was attacked by two men. The man said one of the attackers was Rodolfo Valdez and another was Omar Rodriguez.

The victim said his arms were pinned and a knife was held to his throat and that he was later beaten before eventually escaping.

Valdez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of simple robbery. His sentencing is scheduled for May 20.

Omar Rodriguez, 27 of Albert Lea, pleaded Tuesday to 2nd degree assault in two other incidents and charges related to the kidnapping were dismissed. he was sentenced to three years in prison.