Albert Lea man takes plea deal in drive-by shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of a kidnapping and a drive-by shooting is pleading guilty.

Omar Rodriguez, 26 of Albert Lea, entered a guilty plea Thursday to 2nd degree assault for a May 9 incident in the 1200 block of Gene Street in Albert Lea. Police say Rodriguez pulled up next to a man tending to his overheated car and shot him in the right arm and in the back.

Charges of 1st degree assault, drive-by shooting, a second count of 2nd degree assault, and illegal possession of a firearm will likely be dismissed when Rodriguez is sentenced on March 11, 2021.

Rodriguez is also accused of taking a man prisoner on April 6, holding a knife to the man’s throat, and then beating him. Police say video of the attack was posted online.

Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, 1st degree assault, and 2nd degree assault in that case. Court records say a trial is still scheduled to start on January 19, 2021 in Freeborn County District Court but they also list a hearing for the same day as Rodriguez’ sentencing in the drive-by shooting. It is unclear if the plea deal in one case extends to the other as well.