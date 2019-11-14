Clear

Albert Lea man sentenced for trying to hide from police

Two girls said he just walked into their home.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Trying to hide from the police in someone else’s basement results in a felony conviction for an Albert Lea man.

Tyler Anthony Hall, 34, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and must do 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to 1st degree burglary.

Hall was arrested on October 15, 2018, after Albert Lea police said they responded to a domestic assault report. When they arrived, officers said Hall was seen standing near a vehicle in the driveway but then took off running, despite being barefoot.

Police were then called to another Albert Lea home when two minor females reported Hall walked into their home. The girls said Hall told them he was hiding from the police and offered them drugs to let him hide in their basement. Police said the girls texted their mother, who called officers to come and arrest Hall.

