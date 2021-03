MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from a Clear Lake restaurant means jail time for an Albert Lea man.

Brandon Michael Gladue, 38, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft for stealing thousands of dollars in deposits from the Clear Lake Perkins restaurant while working there between October 6 and October 14, 2020. Investigators say Gladue used the money to gamble at a casino.

He was sentenced Monday to seven days in jail, serve one year of supervised probation, and pay $6,637 in restitution.