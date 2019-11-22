Clear

Albert Lea man sentenced for stealing car keys

Jamie Kujak
Jamie Kujak

Takes plea deal for probation.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 1:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A suspended sentence is given to Freeborn County man for 3rd degree burglary.

Jamie John Kujak, 31 of Albert Lea, was given five years of supervised probation Friday. Kujak was arrested on July 20 after an incident in the 7600 block of 150th Street. Sheriff’s deputies say they found Kujak at that location with keys in his pocket belonging to a car in a shed and indications Kujak had entered the shed and been close to the car.

Kujak entered a guilty plea on August 27.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Sunny and cooler day for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic using less salt

Image

Green Bandanas for Mental Health

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week potential storm update

Image

Judge halts Honken execution

Image

It's all for the coach

Image

Thanksgiving for $100 or less?

Image

West Hancock wins state

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/21

Image

Turkey Feast on a budget

Community Events