Albert Lea man sentenced for stealing car keys

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A suspended sentence is given to Freeborn County man for 3rd degree burglary.
Jamie John Kujak, 31 of Albert Lea, was given five years of supervised probation Friday. Kujak was arrested on July 20 after an incident in the 7600 block of 150th Street. Sheriff’s deputies say they found Kujak at that location with keys in his pocket belonging to a car in a shed and indications Kujak had entered the shed and been close to the car.
Kujak entered a guilty plea on August 27.
