Albert Lea man sentenced for robbing a vacant home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Stealing from a vacant home is sending a Freeborn County man to prison.

Keng Hang, 31 of Albert Lea, has been sentenced to two years behind bars, with credit for 430 days already served, for pleading guilty to third-degree burglary.

Hang was arrested in June 2020 and charged with of second-degree burglary and third-degree possession of methamphetamine. He was accused of illegally entering a vacant home on Stevens Street in Albert Lea and stealing many personal items, including checkbooks, clothing, and jewelry.

Albert Lea police say the burglary was discovered when luggage was found at Motel 6 containing the stolen property. Hang was identified as a person seen with the luggage, which was also found to hold 10.7 grams of meth.