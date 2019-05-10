Clear
Albert Lea man sentenced for rifle fire

Tyler Christensen Tyler Christensen

Arrested after a fight with a family member.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 1:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man gets probation for firing a gun into the air.

Tyler Dain Christensen, 30 of Albert Lea, received two years of supervised probation Friday and must also do 40 hours of community work service.

He was arrested in August 2018 after a fight with a family member. Law enforcement says Christensen hit a sibling in the back with a shovel and then fired off a rifle as the sibling was leaving. He eventually pleaded guilty to intentional discharge of a firearm.

Christensen was arrested after authorities surrounded a building he was in and he surrendered.

Community Events