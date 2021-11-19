Albert Lea man sentenced for over 100 pills of 'molly'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Over 100 pills of “molly” mean probation for a southern Minnesota man.

Carl Dickelo Gipson, 47 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty in August to third-degree drug possession. He was arrested in July 2020 after the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said Gipson was pulled over for doing 71 in a 55 mile per hour zone.

The arresting deputy said the stem from a marijuana bud could be seen in Gipson’s ashtray and that led to a search which turned up 170 pills of MDMA, also known as “molly,” and a baggie with methamphetamine residue.

Gipson was sentenced Friday to three years of supervised probation.