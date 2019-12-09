Albert Lea man sentenced for meth in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Albert Lea man is sentenced for drug possession in North Iowa.
Rodney Lee Anderson, 55, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-1st offense and has been ordered to spend seven days in jail, with credit for time served, and pay a $315 fine.
Anderson was arrested on July 24 at the intersection of Highway 105 and Mallard Avenue in Worth County. Law enforcement says a search of his vehicle found meth, marijuana, and drug pipes. Officers say a large knife was also located on Anderson.
