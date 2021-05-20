Albert Lea man sentenced for his role in alleged abduction

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – What started as a kidnapping case ends with probation.

Rodolfo Valdez, 23 of Albert Lea, was charged with kidnapping, simple robbery, and second-degree assault for allegedly abducting a man in April 2020. The victim told the Albert Lea Police Department a social media message from a woman inviting him to a sexual encounter led to him being attacked and abducted by two men, Valdez and Omar Rodriguez.

The victim told investigators a knife was held to his throat and he was beaten before escaping.

Valdez pleaded guilty to simple robbery and the other charges against him were dismissed. He was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation and must pay $150 in fines.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for two other incidents and charges related to the Albert Lea kidnapped were dropped. Rodriguez was sentenced to three years in prison.