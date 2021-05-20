Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Albert Lea man sentenced for his role in alleged abduction

Rodolfo Valdez
Rodolfo Valdez

Victim says he was beaten and threatened with a knife.

Posted: May 20, 2021 4:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – What started as a kidnapping case ends with probation.

Rodolfo Valdez, 23 of Albert Lea, was charged with kidnapping, simple robbery, and second-degree assault for allegedly abducting a man in April 2020. The victim told the Albert Lea Police Department a social media message from a woman inviting him to a sexual encounter led to him being attacked and abducted by two men, Valdez and Omar Rodriguez.

The victim told investigators a knife was held to his throat and he was beaten before escaping.

Valdez pleaded guilty to simple robbery and the other charges against him were dismissed. He was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation and must pay $150 in fines.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for two other incidents and charges related to the Albert Lea kidnapped were dropped. Rodriguez was sentenced to three years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 596186

Reported Deaths: 7418
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1232621738
Ramsey51702879
Dakota46159454
Anoka42021441
Washington27058286
Stearns22352222
St. Louis17870305
Scott17359128
Wright16173141
Olmsted1329699
Sherburne1180588
Carver1053345
Clay819392
Rice8095108
Blue Earth754841
Crow Wing668690
Kandiyohi658284
Chisago605851
Otter Tail577078
Benton574297
Goodhue479672
Douglas470476
Mower468032
Winona455750
Itasca444058
Isanti427064
McLeod426559
Morrison420360
Nobles408248
Beltrami400859
Steele391615
Polk385569
Becker381853
Lyon361851
Carlton346855
Freeborn342729
Pine330023
Nicollet327443
Mille Lacs306854
Brown306140
Le Sueur293824
Todd283532
Cass276130
Meeker259040
Waseca236722
Martin231532
Roseau210119
Wabasha20663
Hubbard191141
Dodge18563
Renville180543
Redwood175037
Houston172016
Cottonwood166223
Wadena157122
Fillmore156810
Pennington153719
Faribault153019
Chippewa152838
Kanabec145327
Sibley144710
Aitkin135836
Watonwan13449
Rock128419
Jackson122012
Pipestone116026
Yellow Medicine114420
Pope11116
Murray10669
Swift106118
Stevens91911
Marshall88117
Clearwater87516
Koochiching85815
Wilkin81712
Lake81420
Lac qui Parle75422
Big Stone6004
Grant5838
Lincoln5813
Mahnomen5559
Norman5419
Unassigned51493
Kittson48722
Red Lake4007
Traverse3725
Lake of the Woods3353
Cook1670

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367988

Reported Deaths: 5958
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57804628
Linn20953335
Scott20117243
Black Hawk15844308
Woodbury15162228
Johnson1451383
Dubuque13399209
Dallas1121198
Pottawattamie11153169
Story1064248
Warren579190
Clinton557293
Cerro Gordo543489
Sioux514974
Webster512894
Marshall484075
Muscatine4832100
Des Moines460866
Wapello4316122
Buena Vista424840
Jasper419772
Plymouth401380
Lee376655
Marion363776
Jones299357
Henry293037
Carroll286252
Bremer286060
Crawford267040
Boone265634
Benton256855
Washington254250
Dickinson248544
Mahaska230751
Jackson223142
Clay215826
Kossuth215564
Tama210171
Delaware210041
Winneshiek196935
Page192822
Buchanan191532
Cedar190523
Hardin185944
Fayette185241
Wright185137
Hamilton180250
Harrison179773
Clayton169556
Butler165235
Madison162919
Mills162623
Floyd161542
Cherokee159038
Lyon158341
Poweshiek155334
Allamakee151651
Iowa149024
Hancock148834
Winnebago142731
Cass138954
Calhoun138713
Grundy136533
Emmet134340
Jefferson132935
Shelby131237
Sac130519
Louisa128649
Appanoose128349
Union128333
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124316
Guthrie122230
Franklin121521
Humboldt119226
Palo Alto113423
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100324
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9620
Monroe95529
Ida90635
Adair86932
Pocahontas85522
Davis83824
Monona82731
Osceola78816
Greene77610
Lucas77423
Worth7508
Taylor66112
Fremont6239
Decatur6089
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55824
Wayne54023
Audubon51110
Adams3404
Rochester
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Shower and thunderstorm chances through the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted County Vaccine Progress

Image

MN Bike and Go app

Image

Efforts to vaccinate teens in Olmsted County

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/20/21)

Image

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill banning mask mandates

Image

Getting COVID-19 while fully vaccinated

Image

Rochester businesses adapting to loosened restrictions

Image

Mask mandates for schools, cities, and counties are now banned in Iowa

Image

Aaron's Weather Update (5/19/21)

Image

RPL expanding "Library Express" service, addresses reopening plans

Community Events