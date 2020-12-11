Albert Lea man sentenced for gunpoint robbery

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One sentence has been handed down in a gunpoint robbery.

Nando Cristales-Paul Sanchez, 20 of Albert Lea, has been given two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,270 in restitution for pleading guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery.

Albert Lea police say Sanchez was accused of pulling a gun on someone in the 800 block of Main Street on July 12, 2019, and stealing the victim’s backpack. Officers later found the backpack and a black airsoft gun in a vehicle parked the wrong way in the 800 block of Minnesota Avenue.

The accused driver of that vehicle, Rebecca Marie Ortega, 21 of Albert Lea, is scheduled to stand trial on January 19, 2021 for aiding and abetting 1st degree aggravated robbery.