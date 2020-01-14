Albert Lea man sentenced for setting fire to auto dealership

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is pleading guilty to setting fire to an auto dealership.

Casey Jo Eggum, 33 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with five felonies for the January 2, 2019, fire at Mason Auto Sales. Authorities say Eggum and three others stole four vehicles worth a total of just under $21,000 and about 60 Minnesota car titles. Law enforcement says after the theft, Eggum went back and set fire to the dealership.

Eggum pleaded guilty to 1st degree arson in exchange for the other charges being dropped. He was sentenced Tuesday to four years and nine months in prison, with credit for 316 days already served. Eggum must also pay $190,029.41 in restitution.

For the three other defendants, Jessica Mulholland and Jamie Kujak previously pleaded guilty and Destiny Turvold is scheduled to trial in February.