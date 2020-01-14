Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Albert Lea man sentenced for setting fire to auto dealership

Casey Eggum
Casey Eggum

Flames cause extensive damage.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 2:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is pleading guilty to setting fire to an auto dealership.

Casey Jo Eggum, 33 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with five felonies for the January 2, 2019, fire at Mason Auto Sales. Authorities say Eggum and three others stole four vehicles worth a total of just under $21,000 and about 60 Minnesota car titles. Law enforcement says after the theft, Eggum went back and set fire to the dealership.

Eggum pleaded guilty to 1st degree arson in exchange for the other charges being dropped. He was sentenced Tuesday to four years and nine months in prison, with credit for 316 days already served. Eggum must also pay $190,029.41 in restitution.

For the three other defendants, Jessica Mulholland and Jamie Kujak previously pleaded guilty and Destiny Turvold is scheduled to trial in February.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
More snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Does your car have a winter survival kit?

Image

Snowmobile safety suggestions from the DNR

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Image

Crestwood Cadets girl's basketball finds rhythm

Image

Changing bus routes in Rochester

Image

Protesting on opening day

Image

Becoming a page is a big service

Image

UPDATE: Second teen dies from crash

Community Events