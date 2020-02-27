Clear

Albert Lea man sentenced for drunken incident that needed six officers

James Hayes-Vierkant/Freeborn County Jail

Accused of spitting blood in officers' faces.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 4:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A drunk driving arrest that turned into an incident needing a half-dozen officers results in probation for a Freeborn County man.

James Hayes-Vierkant, 26 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to 4th degree assault and 4th degree DWI and was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation. He was arrested on November 30, 2019, after sheriff’s deputies were sent to investigate a vehicle in a ditch.

Deputies say Hayes-Vierkant was in the vehicle and a preliminary breath test showed a .149 blood alcohol level, almost twice the legal limit. Deputies say after he was arrested, Hayes-Vierkant kicked the squad car and banged his face against the cage in the back of the vehicle. When he was taken to an emergency room for his bloody face, Hayes-Vierkant allegedly says he wanted to fight the deputies and spit blood into their faces.

Court documents state it took six officers to remove Hayes-Vierkant from the squad car.

