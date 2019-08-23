Albert Lea man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Having sex with a woman after she passed out results in probation for a Freeborn County man.
Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 22 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Friday to 10 years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. He will also have to perform 40 hours of community service.
Law enforcement says Handlee-Davis was caught having sex with a woman after she passed out from drinking on March 15.
