Albert Lea man sentenced for bedroom burglary

Brice Mulholland
Brice Mulholland

Arrested after April 25 break-in.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is sentenced for breaking into someone else’s bedroom.

Brice lee Mulholland, 36 of Albert Lea, was ordered Wednesday to spend three years on supervised probation. He was arrested in April and eventually pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary.

Albert Lea police say Mulholland entered a home in the 1000 block of St. John Avenue, kicked open a bedroom door, and attacked a man lying on the bed.

Police say Mulholland initially denied being at the home.

