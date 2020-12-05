Albert Lea man sentenced for Worth County drugs

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Albert Lea man gets a deferred judgment for drugs in North Iowa.

Kyle Preston Dillon, 40, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver amphetamine. Authorities say he was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 105 near Mallard Avenue on June 6, 2019. Court documents state a search of Dillon’s vehicle turned up 22 grams of methamphetamine, 58 grams of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and several unknown pills along with other liquids, substances and drug paraphernalia.

Dillon has been sentenced in Worth County District Court to three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $500 civil penalty. If he fulfills all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from Dillon’s record.